Elecnor Appoints New CEO in Leadership Transition

November 29, 2024 — 11:03 am EST

Elecnor (ES:ENO) has released an update.

Elecnor has appointed Alberto García de los Ángeles as the new CEO, effective January 1, 2025, as part of its succession plan. García de los Ángeles, an Industrial Engineer with a long-standing career at Elecnor, will take over the company’s income statement responsibilities from Rafael Martín de Bustamante, who will assist in the transition. The company looks forward to continued profitable growth under García de los Ángeles’ leadership.

