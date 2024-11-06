Eldorado Gold Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) has released an update.

Eldorado Gold Corporation has announced a normal course issuer bid, allowing the company to repurchase up to 350,000 of its common shares through the Toronto Stock Exchange. This move, facilitated by National Bank Financial Inc., is seen as a strategic use of funds to meet future obligations and reflects Eldorado’s commitment to its financial strategies.

For further insights into TSE:ELD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.