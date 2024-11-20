Elders Limited Updates on Director’s Shareholding Changes

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elders Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Mark Charles Allison’s performance rights decreased by 102,400 due to the outcomes of the company’s FY22 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Meanwhile, restrictions on shares allocated under previous incentive plans have been lifted, resulting in an increase in his fully paid ordinary shares to 1,225,294. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:ELD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.