Elders Limited Updates on Director’s Shareholding Changes

November 20, 2024 — 10:18 pm EST

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Elders Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Mark Charles Allison’s performance rights decreased by 102,400 due to the outcomes of the company’s FY22 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Meanwhile, restrictions on shares allocated under previous incentive plans have been lifted, resulting in an increase in his fully paid ordinary shares to 1,225,294. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

