Elders Limited Acquires Delta Agribusiness for Expansion

November 17, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Elders Limited is set to acquire Delta Agribusiness Pty Ltd in a deal valued at $475 million, expanding its reach in key local retail markets across Australia. Delta, known for its rural products and advisory services, generated $835 million in revenue last year and will enhance Elders’ offerings in ag tech and precision agriculture. The acquisition is expected to provide significant synergies and EPS growth for Elders, promising value for shareholders.

