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Elbit Systems Win $370 Mln Contracts From U.S. Customs & Border Protection

July 20, 2026 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), a homeland security solutions provider, Monday announced that its US subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, has secured from U.S. Customs and Border Protection multiple contracts totaling over $370 million to enhance U.S. national security.

The work will be performed through May 2029.

On Friday, shares of the company closed at $741.55, up 0.42% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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