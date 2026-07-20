Elbit Systems Win $370 Mln Contracts From U.S. Customs & Border Protection

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), a homeland security solutions provider, Monday announced that its US subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, has secured from U.S. Customs and Border Protection multiple contracts totaling over $370 million to enhance U.S. national security.

The work will be performed through May 2029.

On Friday, shares of the company closed at $741.55, up 0.42% on the Nasdaq.

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