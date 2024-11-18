Elbit Systems Bags Contracts Of Around $335 Mln

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), a defense technology firm, said on Monday that it has bagged contracts of around $335 million to supply defense systems to a European country.

The contracts will be served over a period of three years and six months.

These contracts include the supply of Precise and Universal Launching Systems rocket launchers and rockets, as well as Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems equipped with advanced payloads.

