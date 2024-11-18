News & Insights

Markets
ESLT

Elbit Systems Bags Contracts Of Around $335 Mln

November 18, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), a defense technology firm, said on Monday that it has bagged contracts of around $335 million to supply defense systems to a European country.

The contracts will be served over a period of three years and six months. 

These contracts include the supply of Precise and Universal Launching Systems rocket launchers and rockets, as well as Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems equipped with advanced payloads.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.