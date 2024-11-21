Elastic reports Q2 adjusted EPS 59c, consensus 38c

Reports Q2 revenue $365M, consensus $354.27M. “Elastic (ESTC) delivered a strong second quarter supported by solid sales execution, exceeding our guidance across all revenue and profitability metrics,” said Ash Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer, Elastic. “In Q2 we saw strong customer commitments with key wins across all our solution areas, with continued momentum in GenAI and platform consolidation. Our clear product differentiation, and our relentless pace of innovation is helping us become a natural choice for customers building GenAI applications.”
