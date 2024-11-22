Elastic price target raised to $120 from $100 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma raised the firm’s price target on Elastic (ESTC) to $120 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares on raised estimates after Elastic “exceeded all key metrics” in fiscal Q2, guided Q3 above expectations, and raised full-year guidance by the aggregate Q2/Q3 upside. The Q2 outperformance was driven by broad-based improvement in consumption trends and closing most of the deals that slipped out of Q1, which bodes well for future consumption, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ESTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.