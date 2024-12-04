News & Insights

Elanor Investors Group Advances Strategic Asset Management

December 04, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Elanor Investors Group (AU:ENN) has released an update.

Elanor Investors Group has completed a strategic review and stabilized its balance sheet, continuing full asset management for Challenger Life Company’s real estate portfolio. The company has realized approximately $190 million in asset transactions, with plans to exit the hotels, tourism, and leisure sectors by transitioning operations to 1834 Hotels. Elanor also refinanced its debt with Keyview Financial Group to support its asset realization program aimed at releasing over $100 million of capital.

