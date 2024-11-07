Elanco sees Q4 adjusted EPS 13c-18c, consensus 16c

Sees Q4 revenue $1B-$1.03B, consensus $1.01B. Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $167M-$197M. “We are encouraged by the acceleration of constant currency sales growth from 1% in 2023 to the expected 3% organic constant currency growth in 2024. We see this accelerating further to mid-single digits in 2025 with increased sales from new products and a stabilizing base driving expected growth in both pet health and farm animal,” said Todd Young, CFO of Elanco (ELAN). “We expect the underlying business to drive mid-single digit organic adjusted EBITDA growth in 2025 off of $875 million, reflecting our 2024 guidance midpoint of $915 million less our estimate of approximately $40 million of aqua adjusted EBITDA from 2024, inclusive of strategic investments in our key blockbuster potential launches. Ultimately, we expect adjusted EBITDA growth in the low single digits driven by an anticipated $25 million to $35 million year over year headwind from the court-supervised insolvency of a key U.K-based contract manufacturing partner. We continue to expect innovation sales of $600 million to $700 million and our net leverage to be in the high 3x to low 4x range by the end of 2025.”

