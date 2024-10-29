Ekso Bionics price target lowered to $2 from $2.50 at Lake Street

Lake Street analyst Ben Haynor lowered the firm’s price target on Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to $2 from $2.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Despite the Q3 top line miss, Ekso is “doing well controlling expenses and international continued to gain traction during the quarter,” says the analyst, who cites an increased share count and slightly lower 2025 revenue forecast for the firm’s lowered price target

