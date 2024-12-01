News & Insights

Stocks

EIZO Corporation Strengthens Governance and Diversity

December 01, 2024 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EIZO Corp. (JP:6737) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EIZO Corporation emphasizes enhancing corporate governance to boost corporate value by fostering trust with stakeholders. The company is focused on promoting diversity, aiming for 7% female managers in Japan by 2026, and values fair evaluation over numerical targets. EIZO also holds cross-shareholdings to strengthen business relationships and periodically reviews their necessity to ensure shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:6737 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.