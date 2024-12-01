EIZO Corporation Strengthens Governance and Diversity

EIZO Corp. (JP:6737) has released an update.

EIZO Corporation emphasizes enhancing corporate governance to boost corporate value by fostering trust with stakeholders. The company is focused on promoting diversity, aiming for 7% female managers in Japan by 2026, and values fair evaluation over numerical targets. EIZO also holds cross-shareholdings to strengthen business relationships and periodically reviews their necessity to ensure shareholder value.

