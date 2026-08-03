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Eisai Q1 Net Income Rises

August 03, 2026 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co. (4523.T, EII.SG) reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 26.0% to 18.24 billion yen from 14.47 billion yen, prior year. Operating profit rose 19.2% to 24.73 billion yen from 20.74 billion yen. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent on a basic basis reached 64.71 yen compared with 51.35 yen. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, revenue increased 15.6% year-on-year to 234.33 billion yen, compared with 202.65 billion yen, a year earlier.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects: revenue at 883.5 billion yen, representing 7.0% growth compared to the prior year. Operating profit is expected to reach 70 billion yen, up 58.6% year-on-year. Profit for the year is forecasted at 54 billion yen, up 33.3% from the previous year. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent on a basic basis is projected at 185.00 yen.

Eisai shares are trading at 4,656 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, down 3.56%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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