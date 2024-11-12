Eiffage Wins Major Eco-Friendly Contract in Brussels

Eiffage (FR:FGR) has released an update.

Eiffage has secured a significant contract in Brussels for the Realex project, which includes a European Commission conference centre and office spaces, showcasing their expertise in sustainable construction. The project aims for high environmental standards, aligning with EU CO2 reduction goals. This venture highlights Eiffage’s commitment to low-carbon construction and expands their international portfolio.

