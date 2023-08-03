EIDO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (Symbol: EIDO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.22, changing hands as high as $23.34 per share. iShares MSCI Indonesia shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EIDO's low point in its 52 week range is $21.405 per share, with $24.878 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.27.
