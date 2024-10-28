eHealth receives Hitrust i1 certification for managing data protectione

eHealth (EHTH) has successfully achieved Hitrust i1 certification for its carrier integration platform hosted through Amazon (AMZN) Web Services. Hitrusti1 certification certification strengthens credibility among clients, partners, and stakeholders.

