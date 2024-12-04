News & Insights

Stocks

eHealth initiated with a Neutral at UBS

December 04, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS initiated coverage of eHealth (EHTH) with a Neutral rating and $5.50 price target The company has executed well in improving core operations and improving cash flow over the past few years, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says that with a more “volatile and uncertain environment ahead” as it relates to the Medicare Advantage space, it is difficult to have clear visibility into how the business will perform in the near term, given an expectation of elevated churn across the industry.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EHTH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.