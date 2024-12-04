eHealth initiated with a Neutral at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of eHealth (EHTH) with a Neutral rating and $5.50 price target The company has executed well in improving core operations and improving cash flow over the past few years, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says that with a more “volatile and uncertain environment ahead” as it relates to the Medicare Advantage space, it is difficult to have clear visibility into how the business will perform in the near term, given an expectation of elevated churn across the industry.

