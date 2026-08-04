EGBN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/6/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/26, Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of EGBN's recent stock price of $27.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EGBN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGBN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.03 per share, with $29.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.80.

In Tuesday trading, Eagle Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

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Further EGBN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.