EGain (EGAN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

eGain (EGAN) closed the latest trading day at $6.34, indicating a +1.12% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had gained 3.81% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of eGain in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 133.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.01 million, unchanged from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $93.04 million, which would represent changes of +24% and -5.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for eGain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, eGain is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that eGain has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.23 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.08 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

