And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares, which lost 400,000 of its units, representing a 34.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PALU, in morning trading today Palo Alto Networks is down about 0.5%.
VIDEO: EFV, PALU: Big ETF Outflows
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