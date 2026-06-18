Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, where 12,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.9% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares, which lost 400,000 of its units, representing a 34.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PALU, in morning trading today Palo Alto Networks is down about 0.5%.

VIDEO: EFV, PALU: Big ETF Outflows

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