Efficient Receivables Management Aids Maximus Amid Declining Income

Maximus, Inc. MMS benefits from its strong relationship with governments, allowing the company to generate recurring revenues from long-term contracts. MMS’ strong cash flow and ability to borrow a hefty credit to meet working capital requirements provide a competitive edge. However, it is witnessing declining net income due to rising operating expenses and non-recurring costs.

MMS reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.7 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.4% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.3 billion beat the consensus mark by 3% and rose 10.6% from the year-ago quarter's level.

How is Maximus Faring?

Maximus, with its experience of more than 40 years, has become the leading operator of government health and human services programs across the globe. Its expertise in business process management and capabilities to deliver cost-effective, efficient and high-scale solutions make it a profitable partner for governments. Maximus generates recurring revenues from the long-term contracts provided by the governments. The company seeks long-term relationships with clients in existing and adjacent markets.

MMS is also focused on expanding its ground in clinical services and long-term services and supports. Furthermore, rising longevity and complex healthcare needs have heightened governments’ need for social benefits and safety-net programs. We expect this to continue driving demand for the company’s services.

Maximus has a strong cash flow from operations attributed to its profitable business and effective receivables management. In working capital urgencies, the company can borrow $600 million through a credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase N.A. MMS' expertise in government programs and ability to deliver defined, measurable outcomes provide it with a competitive edge over its peers.

Its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2024 was 1.59, higher than the year-ago quarter’s 1.46. A current ratio of more than 1 suggests that the company should not have issues meeting its short-term obligations.

MMS paid cash dividends of $68 million in fiscal 2023, $68.7 million in fiscal 2022 and $68.8 million in fiscal 2021. Consistency in dividend payments makes this company a favorable investment choice for dividend-seeking investors.

Although Maximus is reaping the benefits of the above-discussed positives, it has been dealing with the declining income in the past few years. The decline can be attributed to headwinds like paused Medicaid redetermination activity, rising operating expenses and non-recurring costs, and PACT-related investments. Net income decreased 20.6% year over year in 2023 and 30% in 2022.

MMS' Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MMS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

