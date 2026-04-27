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EFC

EFC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

April 27, 2026 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.17, changing hands as high as $13.32 per share. Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Ellington Financial Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.275 per share, with $14.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.26.

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
 SWK Dividend Growth Rate
 Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like-> SWK Dividend Growth Rate-> Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman-> More articles by this source->

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