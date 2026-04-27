EFC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.17, changing hands as high as $13.32 per share. Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.275 per share, with $14.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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