EF Hutton Reiterates Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 490.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hoth Therapeutics is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 490.85% from its latest reported closing price of 1.64.

The projected annual revenue for Hoth Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hoth Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 31.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOTH is 0.00%, an increase of 151.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 87.68% to 178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 140K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hrt Financial holds 12K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 11K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Brewin Dolphin Wealth Management holds 6K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOTH by 2,543.19% over the last quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne and other immunological disorders. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19.

