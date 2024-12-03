EEMS Italia Pursues New Funding After Agreement Ends

EEMS Italia S.p.A. (IT:EEMS) has released an update.

EEMS Italia S.p.A. is seeking alternative funding sources after Global Growth Holding Limited terminated their investment agreement concerning a convertible bond loan. The company has made significant progress in negotiations for these alternatives, with decisions communicated to the market in November 2024. Additionally, EEMS Italia’s financial position improved by 38 thousand Euros as of October 31, 2024, due to financial inflows from operational activities.

