EEMS Italia Announces Share Capital Increase

EEMS Italia S.p.A. (IT:EEMS) has released an update.

EEMS Italia S.p.A. has announced an update in its share capital following the conversion of bonds into shares, increasing its total number of shares to 9,308,479. This development comes after a strategic agreement with Negma Group Investment, which highlights EEMS’s active participation in the energy market.

