And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF, which lost 10,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DVXV, in morning trading today State Street Health Care Select Sector is off about 0.2%.
VIDEO: EEM, DVXV: Big ETF Outflows
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