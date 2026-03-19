Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, where 14,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EEM, in morning trading today PDD is off about 3.2%, and NU Holdings is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF, which lost 10,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DVXV, in morning trading today State Street Health Care Select Sector is off about 0.2%.

VIDEO: EEM, DVXV: Big ETF Outflows

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