EEA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of The European Equity Fund Inc (Symbol: EEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.63, changing hands as high as $10.88 per share. The European Equity Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EEA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.63 per share, with $11.4299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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