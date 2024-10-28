Edwards Lifesciences upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Lee Hambright upgraded Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Market Perform from Underperform as investor expectations adjust to slower TAVR growth. The firm notes that its previous Underperform call on Edwards was based on the view that the TAVR market was experiencing slowing growth and increased competition. Now as investor expectations have come down for TAVR and as the company’s 2025 outlook is starting to come into focus, Bernstein sees risk/reward as more balanced.

