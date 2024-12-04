Edwards Lifesciences sees FY25 adjusted EPS $2.40-$2.50, consensus $2.47

Sees FY25 revenue $5.6B-$6.0B, consensus $5.92B. Edwards Lifesciences (EW) enters 2025 in a strong position with major growth drivers in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, and Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, or TMTT, the continued long-term performance of Surgical, and future opportunities with Structural Heart Failure and Aortic Regurgitation, or AR. Highlights of today’s conference include: reaffirming original 2024 total company constant currency sales growth guidance of 8% to 10%; advancing broad portfolio of structural heart therapies with meaningful catalysts in 2025; TAVR growth reinforced by leading technology and EARLY TAVR; TMTT contribution accelerated by PASCAL, EVOQUE and SAPIEN M3; projecting 2025 constant currency sales growth of 8%-10%; TAVR sales of $4.1B-$4.4B; maintaining constant currency growth of 5%-7%, which assumes mid-year indication approval from EARLY TAVR; TMTT sales of $500M-$530M; constant currency growth of 50%-60%; increasing contribution from an expanding set of structural heart therapies in 2026 and beyond; targeting 10% average annual total company sales growth and double-digit EPS growth; mid-to-high single digit TAVR growth driven by EARLY TAVR and PROGRESS; TMTT increasing contribution to growth, reaching $2B by 2030; increasing contribution from new therapeutic areas including Structural Heart Failure and AR.

