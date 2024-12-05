Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $82 from $75 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $82 from $75 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. While stating that the path forward “seems more favorable” post the company’s analyst day and new guidance, the firm reiterates a Neutral rating as it thinks that the PE multiple already reflects Edwards’ growth outlook. However, as long as Edwards can execute against this new guidance, the firm thinks that “interest will build over 2025 into moderate data at TCT 2026,” the analyst added.

