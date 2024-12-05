News & Insights

Stocks

Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $82 from $75 at BofA

December 05, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $82 from $75 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. While stating that the path forward “seems more favorable” post the company’s analyst day and new guidance, the firm reiterates a Neutral rating as it thinks that the PE multiple already reflects Edwards’ growth outlook. However, as long as Edwards can execute against this new guidance, the firm thinks that “interest will build over 2025 into moderate data at TCT 2026,” the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.