Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $63 from $60 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $63 from $60 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results relatively in line with expectations and said given the capacity constraints the company continues to highlight, even if early TAVR shows compelling data, they don’t believe there could be meaningful volume increases in the near term.

