News & Insights

Stocks

Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $63 from $60 at Canaccord

October 25, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $63 from $60 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results relatively in line with expectations and said given the capacity constraints the company continues to highlight, even if early TAVR shows compelling data, they don’t believe there could be meaningful volume increases in the near term.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.