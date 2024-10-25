Edwards Lifesciences price target lowered to $70 from $73 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder lowered the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $70 from $73 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following Q3 earnings. Piper noted that the quarter looks “solid” and slightly better than the firm anticipated. While Piper thinks transcatheter cardiovascular therapeutics could be a “positive catalyst” for Edwards Lifesciences, the firm said it remains on the sidelines as it wrestles with the trajectory of the company’s transcatheter aortic valve replacement franchise.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.