Edwards Lifesciences price target lowered to $70 from $73 at Piper Sandler

October 25, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder lowered the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $70 from $73 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following Q3 earnings. Piper noted that the quarter looks “solid” and slightly better than the firm anticipated. While Piper thinks transcatheter cardiovascular therapeutics could be a “positive catalyst” for Edwards Lifesciences, the firm said it remains on the sidelines as it wrestles with the trajectory of the company’s transcatheter aortic valve replacement franchise.

