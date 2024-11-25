Edvance International Unveils Interim Financial Results

Edvance International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1410) has released an update.

Edvance International Holdings Ltd. has released its unaudited interim financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025, showcasing its performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The announcement aligns with the regulatory requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and will soon be available to shareholders and the public. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate further insights from the upcoming full interim report.

