eDreams ODIGEO Reports Strong Growth in Profitability and Subscribers

November 19, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

EDreams ODIGEO (ES:EDR) has released an update.

eDreams ODIGEO has reported a 28% increase in profitability and Prime subscribers for the first half of its fiscal year 2025, ending September 30, 2024, reaching 6.5 million subscribers and 81.1 million euros in EBITDA Cash. As the world’s leading travel subscription platform, the company aims to achieve 7.25 million subscribers and over 180 million euros in profitability by the end of fiscal year 2025. This growth is largely driven by the maturity of Prime members and the strategic shift towards a subscription model, with 69% of revenues now coming from its Prime business.

