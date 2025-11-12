Edison International's Preference Securities Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:
Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :
In Wednesday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are up about 1.5%.
