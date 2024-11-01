Edison International downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Ladenburg (earlier)

Ladenburg earlier today downgraded Edison International (EIX) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $73.50, down from $87. The firm cites concerns about the company’s ability to achieve its long term 5%-7% earnings growth target for the downgrade. Edison’s reliance on over-earning its authorized return on equity “contrasts markedly” with recent Administrative Law Judge recommendations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that Edison shares are trading near historical high levels.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EIX:
- Edison International Focuses on Clean Energy Transition
- Edison International price target raised to $94 from $87 at Wells Fargo
- Edison International Shows Strong Q3 Earnings Growth
- Edison International price target raised to $91 from $89 at Barclays
- Edison International Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.