Edinburgh Investment Trust Reports Strong Half-Year Performance

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has outperformed the FTSE All-Share Index with a share price return of 10.8% for the first half of 2024, alongside a notable increase in dividend payouts. Lead manager Imran Sattar’s strategy of a diversified portfolio has been effective, with strong performances from companies like Tesco and NatWest, despite challenging market conditions. The Trust remains an attractive option for investors seeking a blend of capital growth and income amidst economic recovery prospects.
