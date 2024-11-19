News & Insights

Edinburgh Investment Trust Reports Strong Half-Year Performance

November 19, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has outperformed the FTSE All-Share Index with a share price return of 10.8% for the first half of 2024, alongside a notable increase in dividend payouts. Lead manager Imran Sattar’s strategy of a diversified portfolio has been effective, with strong performances from companies like Tesco and NatWest, despite challenging market conditions. The Trust remains an attractive option for investors seeking a blend of capital growth and income amidst economic recovery prospects.

