Edinburgh Investment Trust Boosts Treasury Shares

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 727.25p each on the London Stock Exchange, intending to hold these shares in treasury. This move adjusts the company’s total voting shares to 147,249,025, reflecting a strategic approach to managing its share capital.

For further insights into GB:EDIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.