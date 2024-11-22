News & Insights

Edil San Felice Secures Major Highway Contract

November 22, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Edil San Felice S.P.A. (IT:ESF) has released an update.

Edil San Felice S.p.A. has secured a €12 million contract from Autostrade per l’Italia for routine maintenance on key highway sections, boosting their total contracts for 2024 to €94.2 million. This deal reinforces the company’s leading position in Italy’s highway maintenance sector and highlights their strategic focus on recurring infrastructure projects.

