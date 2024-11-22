Edil San Felice Secures Major Highway Contract

Edil San Felice S.P.A. (IT:ESF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Edil San Felice S.p.A. has secured a €12 million contract from Autostrade per l’Italia for routine maintenance on key highway sections, boosting their total contracts for 2024 to €94.2 million. This deal reinforces the company’s leading position in Italy’s highway maintenance sector and highlights their strategic focus on recurring infrastructure projects.

For further insights into IT:ESF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.