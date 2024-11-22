Edil San Felice Secures Major Highway Contract

Edil San Felice S.P.A. (IT:ESF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Edil San Felice S.p.A. has secured a €12 million contract from Autostrade per l’Italia for routine maintenance on key highway sections, boosting their total contracts for 2024 to €94.2 million. This deal reinforces the company’s leading position in Italy’s highway maintenance sector and highlights their strategic focus on recurring infrastructure projects.
For further insights into IT:ESF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.