News & Insights

Stocks
EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (36c), consensus (37c)

November 07, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“We continue to make strong progress on our cardiac and skeletal muscle programs,” said Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewise. “Based on the strength of clinical and preclinical data to-date, we are treating patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM in the 28-day part of CIRRUS-HCM trial. We look forward to sharing important updates on both our CIRRUS-HCM and CANYON Phase 2 programs over the coming months.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EWTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EWTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.