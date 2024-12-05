News & Insights

Stocks
EWTX

Edgewise says FDA warning letter unrelated to any Edgewise clinical trial, data

December 05, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) provided information regarding the company’s relationship with Dr. Han Phan at Rare Disease Research. “On November 27, 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to Dr. Phan based on a 2024 site inspection related to her work with another company. This warning letter is unrelated to any Edgewise clinical trial or data. None of the Edgewise clinical trials are the subject of the FDA’s warning letter. Edgewise has audited Dr. Phan’s site multiple times and believes that the data related to the Edgewise clinical trials at the site are being acquired and stored in accordance with FDA requirements,” the company stated.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EWTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EWTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.