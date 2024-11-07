Edgewell Personal Care sees FY25 adjusted EPS $3.15-$3.35, consensus $3.00

Sees FY25 revenue up 1.7%-3.7%. Sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA $356M-$368M. The company said, “In fiscal 2025, the Company is taking specific actions to strengthen its operating model, simplify the organization and improve manufacturing and supply chain efficiency through restructuring and repositioning actions, including the organizational and operational changes in Mexico. As a result of these actions, the Company expects to incur pre-tax charges of approximately $29 million for the full fiscal year.”

