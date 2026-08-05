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Edgewell Personal Care Earnings Up In Q3

August 05, 2026 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC), a consumer products company, on Wednesday reported a decline in net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net earnings declined to $13.7 million from $29.1 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.29 versus $0.62 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income from continuing operations increased to $33.5 million from 33.6 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.72 versus $0.72 last year.

EBITDA decreased to $51.4 million from $65.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $78.9 million from $81.2 million in the prior year.

Operating income decreased to $25 million from $45 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $570.1 million from $560.4 million in the previous year.

The board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per common share on August 5, 2026.

Looking ahead, the company expects net sales Growth of 1.3% to 1.8%, previously 0.8% to 3.8%. Earnings per share for the full year 2026 is expected to Flat to $0.20, previously flat to $0.40.

Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated at $1.80 to $2.00, previously $1.70 to $2.10. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated at $250 million to $260 million, previously $245 million to $265 million.

In the pre-market trading, Edgewell Personal Care is 1.61% lesser at $28.07 in the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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