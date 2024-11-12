News & Insights

EdgeTI Gains Recognition in 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle

November 12, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Hydreight Technologies Inc (TSE:NURS) has released an update.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2024, as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twin of a Customer category. This acknowledgment highlights the company’s role in providing cutting-edge digital twin software solutions, emphasizing the potential and risks of adopting emerging technologies.

