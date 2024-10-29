News & Insights

Edge Total Intelligence Secures Major US Air Force Contract

October 29, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Edge Total Intelligence Inc (TSE:CTRL) has released an update.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. has been awarded a significant $950 million contract with the US Air Force to support the Joint All Domain Command and Control program. The company is focusing on the adoption of Digital Twins through its edgeCore platform, which highlights its readiness for growth and innovation in real-time operations.

