EDF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (Symbol: EDF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.01, changing hands as high as $5.06 per share. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EDF's low point in its 52 week range is $4.22 per share, with $5.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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