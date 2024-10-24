News & Insights

Edenred Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Challenges

October 24, 2024 — 01:42 am EDT

EDENRED (FR:EDEN) has released an update.

Edenred reported strong revenue growth in the third quarter of 2024, driven by its diversified offerings and expansion into new markets, despite economic challenges. The company remains confident in its growth strategy, particularly through digital platforms and recent acquisitions, even as it faces potential regulatory changes in Italy that could impact future earnings. Edenred continues to aim for sustainable growth and has confirmed its EBITDA targets for the year.

Tags

Stocks
