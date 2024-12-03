News & Insights

Stocks

Edenred Expands Mobility Leadership in Italy with New Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EDENRED (FR:EDEN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Edenred has completed the acquisition of IP’s energy card business, enhancing its position in Italy’s B2B mobility sector. This move allows Edenred to offer value-added solutions to approximately 50,000 clients and focus on green mobility, particularly in transitioning B2B fleets to electric vehicles. The acquisition is set to boost Edenred’s market presence and offer significant cross-selling opportunities.

For further insights into FR:EDEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.