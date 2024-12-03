Edenred Expands Mobility Leadership in Italy with New Acquisition

EDENRED (FR:EDEN) has released an update.

Edenred has completed the acquisition of IP’s energy card business, enhancing its position in Italy’s B2B mobility sector. This move allows Edenred to offer value-added solutions to approximately 50,000 clients and focus on green mobility, particularly in transitioning B2B fleets to electric vehicles. The acquisition is set to boost Edenred’s market presence and offer significant cross-selling opportunities.

