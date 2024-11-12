News & Insights

Edenor SA Approves Interim Financial Statements

November 12, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Edenor SA (EDN) has released an update.

Edenor SA’s Board of Directors has approved the interim financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024. This decision was reached during a recent meeting conducted via Microsoft Teams, ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. Investors may find this update significant as it reflects Edenor’s ongoing financial transparency and governance practices.

EDN

