Edenor SA Approves Interim Financial Statements

Edenor SA’s Board of Directors has approved the interim financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024. This decision was reached during a recent meeting conducted via Microsoft Teams, ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. Investors may find this update significant as it reflects Edenor’s ongoing financial transparency and governance practices.

