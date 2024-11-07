Eden Research Gains Italian Approval for Eco-Friendly Seed Treatment

Eden Research (GB:EDEN) has released an update.
Eden Research Plc has secured approval in Italy for its bird-repellent seed treatment, Ecovelex, for the 2025 corn growing season. This innovative product, developed from plant-derived chemistry, offers a sustainable alternative to conventional chemical treatments, helping farmers protect their crops from bird damage. Eden’s achievement highlights the growing demand for eco-friendly agricultural solutions.
